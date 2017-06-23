Mauricio Pellegrino Joins Southampton As Manager
Mauricio Pellegrino has agreed to a three-year deal to join Southampton as manager.
The 45-year-old Argentine is expected to link up with the club next week, having left La Liga side Alaves at the end of the 2016/17 season.
The former Valencia defender and manager guided Alavés to the Copa Del Rey final and a famous 2-1 over Barcelona in the league.
New #SaintsFC manager Mauricio Pellegrino believes the club could be the ideal fit for him: pic.twitter.com/CXbxbqPeSm
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 23, 2017