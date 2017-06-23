May, Merkel And Macron Gather For EU Summit

EU leaders have gathered in Brussels on Friday for the second day of a regular summit called to discuss defence, security and migration.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May outlined a proposal to protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain after Brexit, an offer which was met with some scepticism by European counterparts.

Also speaking on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel lauded the progress made in EU defence cooperation on the first day of a European Council summit.

Speaking at a news conference after the first round of meetings, the German leader said new European defence structures were not intended to rival or undermine NATO.

She added that she and French President Emmanuel Macron both agreed that the timetable for projects should be “ambitious”.

