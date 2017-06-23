Mexico React To ‘Insulting’ Chants At Confederations Cup

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said on Friday his side has an ‘amazing opportunity’ to show their talents against host country Russia in the Confederations Cup.

Mexico achieved a 2-2 draw against Euro 2016 winners Portugal in Kazan in their opening match on Sunday and went on to beat New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi on Wednesday.

Mexico stand as Group A leaders with four points, ahead of Portugal on goal difference. Hosts Russia are in third with three points.

Mexico will play Russia on Saturday.

Speaking about Mexico team fans’ ‘insulting chants’ and the FIFA’s warning, midfielder Andres Guardado said they understand FIFA’s position.

World soccer governing body FIFA said on Tuesday it had warned Mexico over what it said were “insulting and discriminatory” chants during their first Confederations Cup match in Russia.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Mexico’s 2-2 draw against Portugal in Kazan, FIFA said in a statement, just days after it announced stricter measures to crack down on fans’ behaviour at the tournament including allowing referees to stop matches.

FIFA has already fined Mexico for fans’ homophobic chants during its qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

Mexican players last year launched their own campaign against homophobic slurs during matches.

Commenting on the team’s experience at the Confederations Cup and FIFA’s warning, Osorio chose instead to focus on the opportunity Mexico had.

He said, “Well, I haven’t said that we have everything against us. I haven’t said that. No.I said that there are certain aspects – the fact that we are playing in Russia, in Kazan, with, I hope, 40 thousand fans in the stadium and 90 percent of them are going to be Russians. And they are playing to qualify for the next round. For this, I think it is going to be an amazing opportunity to show something.

“It is an amazing opportunity not for Juan Carlos Osorio, but for Mexican football in general and for our players to show they are well equipped to face that sort of responsibility. To show that we are capable, that we have talent, that we have the confidence to play toe to toe in that sort of situation.”