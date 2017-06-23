Paris Kicks Off Olympic Day To Boost 2024 Bid

Paris transformed into a giant Olympic Park on Friday to celebrate International Olympic Day as the city bids to host 2024 games, with a variety of sporting events set up for the public across the city.

A group of 300 kayakers of all ages took to the Seine River to kayak towards Alexandre III bridge, led by Paris 2024 Olympic bid leader and Olympic canoe slalom gold medalist, Tony Estanguet, in a kayak with Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo.

The kayakers rowed up to a temporary floating athletics track set up on the Seine, to watch people dive off a diving board set up on the bridge.

A wide section of the city will be pedestrianised over two days and a giant velodrome will be set up at the Place de la Concorde.

Estanguet told journalists that he hoped this city-wide initiative would give people “a taste of what the Olympics would be like in 2024” – something “magic.”

For Hidalgo, “it’s a way of saying, look how we want to celebrate with the whole world by hosting the games.”

Paris and Los Angeles are the only candidates left in the race for 2024. Both cities are almost certainly set to host one of the next two summer Games, with only the order still to be decided.

The decision over who goes first will be announced in the Peruvian capital of Lima in September.