“Preacher” Promises Shocking Material For Second Season

“Preacher”, the television adaptation of the acclaimed and irreverent Garth Ennis comic of the same name, is returning for a second series after building up viewership of its first season to become one of the top 10 US cable dramas of 2016.

The series follows struggling Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), who after a supernatural event discovers he has the power to make people obey him. In the second season, the preacher alongside vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) and the feisty Tulip (Ruth Negga) go on a road trip to try and find God, who has gone missing.

The second season was launched at The Theater at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 20), where the show’s executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg explained how the narrative was changing from the comic book source material.

Goldberg said “We kind of have the best of both worlds with this as Garth (Ennis) said ‘I have all these characters in this universe but you can change it and should change it as long as the spirit of the comic is kind of represented’, so we have license to go in any direction and I think we do both usually to good results.”

After setting up the universe in the first season, lead actor Dominic Cooper was content with the new direction, saying “We’re at last unleashing some of the volatile strange oddities the comic book has and bringing them to life so it’s been good finally to having scenes and confrontations with them.”

However, with its mix of gore, irreverence and religion, one episode of the upcoming season has the cast worried because of its content, with Oscar nominated actress Ruth Negga saying she’s going to go offline when it airs.

“We could get into trouble for it so we’re just waiting on that hailstorm really,” said Gilgun. “It’s shocking. If it ends up on the TV, I’ll be mesmerized. If we actually manage to air some of the stuff we’ve shot. Some of the stuff, you read the script and you just can’t believe that’s going to be on the television. You don’t know how you’re going to get away with that, so you’re in for some shocks, that’s for sure.”

“Preacher’s” second season will air on AMC on Sunday June 25.