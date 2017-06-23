Prosecutors To Swap Prison For Fine In Messi Tax Fraud Case – Report

Spain’s state prosecutor would accept substituting a fine of €255,000 for the 21-month prison sentence handed down by a Barcelona court to soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud, Barcelona newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Friday.

Messi and his father Jorge were found guilty by a Catalan court last July on three counts of tax fraud between 2007 and 2009 to the tune of €4.1 million on image rights and were also fined €2 million.

Spain’s Supreme Court rejected in May an appeal by the Barcelona football star and stood by a Catalan regional court’s 21-month prison sentence.

The state prosecutor was not immediately available to comment on Friday.

Read Also: Spanish Supreme Court Rejects Messi’s Tax Conviction Appeal