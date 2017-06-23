‘Transformers’ Set To Take Pole Position From ‘Cars 3’ At The Box Office

“Transformers: The Last Knight” is expected to knock “Cars 3” off the top of the U.S. box office for the weekend ending Sunday.

The action sequel, which arrived in theatres on Wednesday, is, according to The Hollywood Reporter, expected to take around $65 million between opening night and Sunday – the most recent instalment, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” took $100 million on its debut.

On its first night in theatres, “Transformers: The Last Knight” made $15.7 million which earned it the title of being the lowest opening day figures for any five film in the series to date.

Despite the lacklustre take, it is still expected to push “Cars 3” off the top spot this weekend.

The Disney-Pixar animated movie is expected to pull in about $29 million at the U.S. box office this weekend and take second place.

Not far behind it will be “Wonder Woman” which is still going strong and is expected to take $28.9 million between Friday and Sunday.

Rounding out the top five will be the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” and Tom Cruise actioner “The Mummy” which is set to make an additional $9.25 million and $7.26 million respectively.

The weekend’s only other new release is “The Big Sick.” The culture clash romantic comedy, based on the real-life story of the film’s star Kumail Nanjiani and co-writer, opens in New York and Los Angeles before going wide in the coming weeks.