200 Youths To Participate In Ooni Of Ife’s ICT Programme

About 200 youths have been selected to participate in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) empowerment programme of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi.

At the economic summit held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Ooni said the training was aimed at reducing the high rate of youth unemployment.

He, therefore, urged every Nigerian youth to take advantage of the many opportunities in ICT.

The 200 youths selected from across the state will be trained in various fields of ICT.

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu also disclosed at the event that a University of Information, Communication and Technology will soon be established in Nigeria.