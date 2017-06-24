Armed Forces Play Key Role In UK Terror Attacks- British PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the work of the armed forces needs to be recognized across the world, as the country marked Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The nationwide event, now in its 9th year, honors the work of servicemen and women working in the UK and around the world.

In light of the recent Manchester attack, which left 22 people dead, May said:

“We saw our armed forces on the streets helping to reassure people of their safety and security and it’s great that we can recognize the work that all our armed forces do, as I say, both here and across the world.”

UK Armed Forces are currently involved in over 20 operations in more than 25 countries.

Also speaking at the national event in Liverpool, British Defense Minister Michael Fallon added that the work of servicemen and women abroad “keeps us safer here at home”.

Over 300 events including parades, military displays and community fetes will take place on Saturday.