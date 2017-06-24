BREAKING: Rivers State Governor, Wike Dissolves His Cabinet

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, announced the decision in a short statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the governor directed all former commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministry.

He also thanked them for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The announcement comes one day after the Commissioner For Information and Communications, Mr Austin Tam George, resigned.

Mr George’s resignation had followed the decision of Governor Wike to sack the Commissioner of Works, Mr Bathuel Harrison on Thursday.