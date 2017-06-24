Customs Destroys 4118 Cartons Of Imported Frozen Foods

The Nigerian Customs Federal Operations Unit (FOU Zone C) Owerri, has destroyed 4118 cartons of imported frozen poultry products with duty paid value of N83 million.

The Area Comptroller of FOU Zone C Owerri, Bukar Amajam stated that the chemicals used in preserving the frozen chicken or turkey were discovered to be injurious to health.

He, therefore, stated that the clampdown on the importation of frozen chicken was aimed at protecting the health of Nigerians, who consume the products out of ignorance of the health implications.

Amajam explained that the 1 by 40 container conveying the contraband was intercepted along Benin-Ore road and his men had planted surveillance on the truck for about three weeks before interception with the aid of sister agencies like the DSS, Police, National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and officials of the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“We virtually paid to get intelligence on the movement of the consignment after we learnt that they were loading the truck at Ore. We kept our surveillance until the truck entered into Owerri and when they noticed that they were being followed, they drove to the stadium, where they parked the truck and deflated the tires to make it impossible to drive it away. At that point we called the Army and Police for backup before we were able to impound the truck and brought it to our headquarters,” he added.

The controller then gave the assurance that the command under his watch will intensify its anti-smuggling operations to sustain the mandate of FOU and bring smuggling to its barest minimum.

He also used the opportunity to warn the general public against consuming foreign frozen poultry products.