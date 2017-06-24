Davido Shines At ’30 Billion’ World Tour

The long awaited tour for Davido’s hit track, “30 Billion” has kicked off in Ukraine .

The tour which the singer announced via social media on June 10, came on the back of the success of “30 Billion”, his single which his fans have considered to be a hit from day one.

Thank God for a great show!! Love was crazy ❤️❤️ LIT LIT LIT ! Great start to the #30billiontour next stop Lagos for a few then back on road to DJIBOUTI!! A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

It commenced on June 23 and will last through the Summer across cities in the US, Europe, and Africa. till September 3.

This is coming days after Davido gushed over his new celebrity follower, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“All my guys call me @cristiano !! MADRID HERE I COME !!” he said in excitement.