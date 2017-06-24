Fighting Between PhilippineTroops, IS Militants Continues

Fighting between government troops and Islamist militants in Marawi City has continued for the 34th day even as Muslims in the southern Philippines prepared for Eid al-Fitr on Saturday.

Filipino Muslims bought clothes and food to prepare for Eid celebrations on Sunday, June 25 although some shopkeepers like Fatima Fahad said business was subdued this year due to the Marawi siege.

The military said it has cornered the militants’ last 100 fighters and is aiming to completely recapture Marawi by the end of Ramadan, fearing rebel reinforcements may arrive after Eid.

The conflict has seen at least 370 deaths, a quarter of which security forces and civilians, since militants allied to Islamic State-occupied parts of Marawi City on May 23.