Five London Tower Blocks Evacuated Over Fire Safety Concerns

Thousands of residents in a north London housing estate late on Friday have been asked to evacuate their homes over fire safety concerns.

The evacuation follows fire checks carried out in the wake of the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze which revealed that the buildings were unsafe.

Amid chaotic scenes, residents clutching children, pets and small amounts of clothing and food emerged from five tower blocks to sleep on air beds in a local sports centre after hearing the news.

Residents complained of first hearing about the evacuation from the media and getting very short notice to leave from city officials going door to door and not all of them agreed to evacuate.

