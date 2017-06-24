Gunmen Abduct Top Govt. Official In Ondo

A female Director in the Ondo State Board of Internal Revenue, Akure, Monisola Margaret Olaoye has been reportedly been abducted.

The abduction is coming a week after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Olumide Odimayo, was abducted by gunmen and later found dead in a creek in Ajagba, in the riverine area of the state.

Mrs Olaoye was abducted last Thursday evening along with her driver by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on the notorious Benin/Ore Expressway while on her way to Lagos for a private function.

A source who is very close to the victim confirmed the news in an emergency phone call and revealed that the armed men whisked her away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph said the police is working frantically towards the rescue of the woman, expressing hope that she will soon regain her freedom and the abductors will be apprehended.