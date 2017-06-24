I Haven’t Had Any Contact With Evans In Years – Father

Father of suspected Lagos-based Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onuwamadike, a.k.a Evans says he has not had any form of communication with his son for many years especially after his mother moved out of his house.

Mr Stephen Onuwamadike, (Evans’ father) said this during an exclusive interview with Channels TV at his hometown in Anambra State.

Onuwamadike, said while growing up, Evans and his 10 other siblings were given adequate attention despite the fact that his mother who happened to be his first of three wives, left the marriage after a disagreement.

He recalled several attempts while Evans was in secondary school, to put him in good hands and ensure he was well monitored but all efforts seemed abortive as he eventually dropped out of school.

Onuwamadike noted that he had no form of contact with his son after he dropped out of school and left his house, adding that only his (Evans’) mother was able to control him.

Years after, according to him, the first time he set eyes on him was when the news of his arrest began to trend on the media.

