Land Ownership: Enugu Govt. Calls For Peace Among Communities

The Enugu State Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo has called on the people of the Ndiaboh and Oduma communities both in Aninri Local Government Area to shun violence and purse peace.

She made this known in a meeting between both communities and delegates from the National Boundary Commission to decide the owner of a farmland which both communities had laid claim to.

They had in a previous meeting with the Deputy Governor resolved to accept any decision and verdict of government over the case.

Ezeilo, while addressing them, emphasized the need to uphold peace and drop every restiveness.

“I want you to know that it’s more beneficial to pursue peace. The reason we are here is to ensure things are done in the right way and that justice is upheld and I assure you that soonest we will be back here to do the needful and each community will get theirs.”

She also urged the traditional rulers of both communities to ensure that nothing other than peace thrives in the areas.