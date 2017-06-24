Lorenzo Baldassarri Suffers Horror Crash At Assen MotoGP

Italian Moto2 rider Lorenzo Baldassarri was taken to hospital after a horrific crash during qualifying on Saturday for the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

The 20-year-old Forward Racing Team rider was sent flying through the air after losing control of his bike on a bend.

Franco Morbidelli qualified for pole on his Kalex.

French rookie Johann Zarco took the first pole position of his MotoGP career with a late flying lap in qualifying.

The two times Moto2 champion, who rides for the non-works Tech3 Yamaha team, lapped in one minute 46.141 seconds to become the first Frenchman on pole in the top category since Olivier Jacque in 2002.

Honda’s reigning champion Marc Marquez qualified second, in 1:46.206 on a damp but drying track, with Italian Danilo Petrucci completing the front row on the non-works Octo Pramac Ducati.

Championship leader Maverick Vinales of Spain qualified only 11th for Yamaha with closest rival Andrea Dovizioso ninth for Ducati.

Italy’s Valentino Rossi starts fourth for Yamaha.

The Moto3 section was headed by Spain’s Jorge Martin on a Honda.