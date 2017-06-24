Portugal Thrash New Zealand To Reach Confederations Cup Semis

Portugal made lightweight of New Zealand on Saturday to top Group A in the Confederations Cup and book a spot in the semi-finals.

It, however, took Fernando Santo’s men more than half an hour to break the deadlock and they had captain Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for converting a penalty in the 33rd minute.

After the goal, which was the Real Madrid star’s 75th international goal, Portugal didn’t look back with goals from Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva and Nani sealing the victory.