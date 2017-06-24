Universal Studios Lights Up Hogwarts For Summer

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, the central building of Hogwarts at amusement park Universal Studios Hollywood is being lit up with projections on its walls.

Entitled “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” the light show will be put on at the theme park starting on Friday and will continue throughout the summer months.

June 26 will mark 20 years since the first book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by author J.K. Rowling was published. More than 450 million copies of the seven original Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide in 79 languages.

The eight films in the franchise have reportedly grossed $8.5 billion collectively.