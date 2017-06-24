University Of Missouri Withdraws Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree

American actor and comedian, Bill Cosby lost an honorary degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia on Friday.

This is coming two years after Bill Cosby was stripped of scores of honours by an estimated 20-to 25 schools following a rush of sex-assault accusations.

The evidence presented during the recent criminal trial indicated that Cosby engaged in behavior that is in direct conflict with the core values of the University of Missouri.

Cosby, 79, once a beloved entertainer known for his family-friendly brand of comedy, was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

After an 11-day trial, including six days of testimony and 52 hours of deliberations over five days, the jury was unable to reach an agreed verdict and a mistrial was declared on June 17. Prosecutors immediately announced they would seek to retry Cosby.

Meanwhile, Cosby’s spokesman announced on Thursday that he plans a series of town halls this summer to educate young people, especially athletes, about sexual assault and how to avoid behavior that could lead to accusations.