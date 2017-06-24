Wild Fire Near Barcelona Burns 150 Hectares

Firefighters on Friday were hosing down the scene of a wildfire that began on Thursday afternoon leading to the evacuation of 300 people in Sant Fruitos de Bages, 60 kilometres north of the Catalan capital Barcelona, Spanish media said.

Authorities said the fire, which burned 150 hectares of land, was probably caused by a cigarette butt.

The residents of the neighbourhood, La Rosaleda were allowed to return to their homes on Thursday evening after the blaze was contained by firefighters.

25 firemen and eight helicopters and planes were deployed to battle the blaze.