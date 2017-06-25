Artists Celebrate 28th Golden Melody Awards In Taipei

Winners celebrated on the red carpet at the 28th Golden Melody Awards on Saturday (June 24) in Taipei.

Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong was awarded Best Male Singer and Taiwanese singer Eve Ai was awarded best Female Singer Awards, while Taiwanese rock band MayDay swept the Best Mandarin Album and the Best Lyrics Awards.

The Golden Melody Awards are organised by Taiwan’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Culture, MOC, providing a total of 30 awards to the music artists who have outstanding achievements in the past year.

This year’s ceremony included performances by Glay, MayDay, Taiwanese singers Yoga Lin and A-mei. Artists mainly came from Taiwan and other neighbouring Asian countries, including mainland China, Japan and Malaysia.