Eid Fitr: Ajimobi Preaches Peace During Celebration

Echoes of peace in a United Nigeria and preservation of life reverberated at the Eid ground in Agodi Ibadan as Muslim faithful trooped out in their thousands to observe the prayers to mark the end of Ramadan across the country.

The Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi who was represented at the Eid ground by the secretary to the state government Alh. Ismael Olalekan Alli admonished all residents of the state to continue to live in peace and harmony.

He said the sacrifice and prayers exemplified during the fasting period must not be wished away afterward but Muslims must consolidate on the threshold of tolerance, mutual respect, godliness and hard work on which Ramadan flourishes.

He also joined other Nigerians in praying for the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and the restoration of peace to troubled areas of the country.