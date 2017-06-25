Fanibe Emerges New Osun Accord Party Chairman

The newly elected Osun State Chairman of the Accord Party, Olusegun Fanibe has called on party members to embrace the spirit of unity and work for the progress of the party.

Fanibe, the party’s House of Assembly candidate for the April 2016 bye-election in Ife Central State Constituency, made the call when he was unanimously elected as the chairman at a State Congress in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his predecessor, Dokun Babarinde for the role he played to stabilise the party in the state.

“A new era has indeed come. The alternate party presently in the state is Accord Party and we are going to make it so, but there is a sacrifice which we must all make. Together, we can move mountains and we must ensure we are united no matter the differences,” the new chairman said.

The Congress was witnessed by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the National Chairman of Accord Party, Mohammad Malado who was represented by Mr Odo Ijere.