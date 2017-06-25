Fire Threatens Natural Reserve In Southern Spain

Major forest fires in southern Spain forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from homes, campsites and hotels, a government official said on Sunday.

The blaze was spotted on Saturday night in the Moguer region near Huelva and was being treated as a level one (or maximum threat) by emergency services.

Emergency services were working to contain the fire but adverse windy conditions made it difficult to predict when the blaze would be brought completely under control.

They said they had deployed 11 planes, 10 helicopters and dozens of land vehicles against the flames in a joint military-civilian operation as at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Sunday.

Around 750 people are being housed temporarily in sports centres, according to the emergency services. Some residents had already been allowed to return to their properties.

The fire could threaten the Donana National Park, an important wildlife reserve home to numerous endangered species including the Iberian lynx and Spanish Imperial Eagle.

Reuters