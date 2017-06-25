Germany Defeat Cameroon To Book Place In Confederations Cup Semis

African champions Cameroon on Sunday crashed out of the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

The Africans lost 3-1 to Germany as the world champions advance to the semi-finals where they face Mexico.

Kerem Demirbay marked his full international debut with a brilliant goal and Timo Werner hit a brace as the Germans finished top of Group B in a game marred by more Video Assistant Replay (VAR) confusion.

Meanwhile, Chile joined group leaders Germany in the knock-out phase following a 1-1 draw with Australia.