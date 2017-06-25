Germany Defeat Cameroon To Book Place In Confederations Cup Semis

Channels Television
Updated June 25, 2017

Germany, Italy, Euro 2016African champions Cameroon on Sunday crashed out of the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

The Africans lost 3-1 to Germany as the world champions advance to the semi-finals where they face Mexico.

Kerem Demirbay marked his full international debut with a brilliant goal and Timo Werner hit a brace as the Germans finished top of Group B in a game marred by more Video Assistant Replay (VAR) confusion.

Meanwhile, Chile joined group leaders Germany in the knock-out phase following a 1-1 draw with Australia.


