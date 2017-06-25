Keep Faith With Government, Buhari Urges Nigerians In Sallah Voice Message

A voice recording confirmed to be that of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has emerged for the first time in 48 days.

President Buhari, who spoke in Hausa in the voice message, called on all Nigerians to remain united and shun all forms of divisiveness.

He also extended greetings to all Muslims on the Eid-El-Fitr celebration and urged them to keep the faith while thanking them for their prayers.

The message, as transcribed, reads: “In the name of Allah the beneficent, the merciful. I Muhammadu Buhari would like to use this opportunity to felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of Sallah celebrations”.

“I pray that Allah will accept our acts of worship during Ramadan and make it easy for us to imbibe and put to use the lessons learned during the period. I thank you very much for including me in your prayers during the month, may Allah give us the wherewithal to fulfill the promises we made and I pray that he intervenes in solving the problems afflicting our nation.

“Finally, I will like to reiterate my call on all Nigerians to avoid comments capable of causing trouble. What we are praying to God for at all times is peaceful coexistence, we pray to Allah for a bumper harvest so we can feed with ease.

“May Allah bless us with peace and peaceful co-existence. I pray you have a peaceful Sallah celebration, I thank you,” the President said.