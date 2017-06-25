Ricciardo Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo on Sunday won a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari’s Vettel, however, finished fourth after being penalised for swerving into rival Lewis Hamilton who came home in fifth.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished second after overcoming a first-lap collision with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, while Canadian teenager Lance Stroll was third for his first podium after being pipped on the line by Bottas.

Vettel got a 10-second stop-go penalty, which saw him drop from second to ninth after he steered into race leader Hamilton under safety car conditions after a red-flag stoppage.

Australian Ricciardo’s first victory since he won the Malaysian Grand Prix last year lifted him to fourth on 92.