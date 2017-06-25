Yobe Records Free Salah Celebration Amidst Tight Security

Islamic faithful gathered in their thousand to offer prayers for the end of the Ramadan fast.

Major roads were completely deserted in compliance with the restriction of vehicular movement imposed by security forces for fear of terrorist attack.

Worshipers were severely searched by security operatives before allowed into the Eid prayer ground.

The Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in the company of his Deputy Abubakar Aliyu led thousands of faithful to offer the two Raka’at prayers led by the Chief Imam Yobe mosque and Islamic Centre Ustaz Hudu Mohammed.

The Imam during his sermon asked Muslims to cultivate the habits of forgiveness pity, love among other holy attributes.

Ramadan according to him is an examination period and lessons learned must be used in their daily lives.

He also admonished them to adhere strictly to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed as that will ensure peaceful coexistence.

The Eid prayer was graced by the APC National Secretary Mai Mala Buni, members of National and state legislature, members of the State Executive Council and top government functionaries.