BET Awards 2017: Wizkid Wins ‘Best International Act Africa’

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid on Sunday bagged BET Award for ‘Best International Act: Africa’ in Los Angeles, California.

Wizkid topped Tekno, Mr Eazi, Davido, Stonebwoy, Aka, Nasty C, Babes Wodumo who were also nominated in the category.

This won’t be the first time Star boy is bagging the award in this category, as he has gone home with the award in 2012.

However, Wizkid was unavailable to collect his award, he has received a total of 44 awards from 157 nominations as of June 2017.

Wizkid will be embarking on an international tour with American rapper and songwriter, Future later in July.