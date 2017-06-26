Beyonce Wins Big At BET Awards 2017

Beyonce, the new mother of twins, won big on Sunday at the BET Awards 2017, which held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S.

The pop singer, won four of the five categories she was nominated in, but was however not present to receive them.

When it was announced that she won the viewer’s choice award, Chloe x Halle – the young duo signed to Beyonce – recited a speech given to them from the pop star.

Other winners for the night included Bruno Mars who won two awards, Chance The Rapper who was named best new artiste and Nigeria’s Wizkid, who bagged the Best International Act (Africa) award.

See full list of winners at the event.

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyonce

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Beyonce, “Sorry”

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Drake, “Fake Love”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

BEST GROUP

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe and Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

BEST COLLABORATION

Beyonce featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Chance the Raper featuring 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane and Usher, “Party”

DJ Khaled featuring Beyonce and JAY-Z, “Shining”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Beyonce, “Sorry”

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “Crazy”

Bruno Mars and Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga featuring Desiigner, “Gucci Snakes”

Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter – Beyonce, “Sorry”

BEST NEW ARTIST

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A

BEST ACTRESS

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monae

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

BEST ACTOR

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”

Fantasia featuring Tye Tribbett, “I Made It”

Kirk Franklin featuring Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, “My World Needs You”

Lecrae, “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”

Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Ace Hunter

Caleb McLaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Yara Shahidi

BEST MOVIE

“Get Out”

“Moonlight”

“Hidden Figures”

“Fences”

“The Birth of a Nation”

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Gabby Douglas

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

LeBron James

Cam Netwon

Odell Beckam Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Stephen Curry

CENTRIC AWARD

Fantasia, “Sleeping with the One I Love”

Kehlani, “Distraction”

Mary J. Blige, “Thick of It”

Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”

SYD, “All About Me”

Yuna featuring Usher, “Crush”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

J. Cole, “4 Your Eyez Only”

Solange, “A Seat at the Table”

Chance the Rapper, “Coloring Book”

Beyonce, “Lemonade”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: EUROPE

Stormzy

Skepta

Giggs

Craig David

Wiley

Emeli Sande

MHD

Booba

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: AFRICA

Wizkid

Tekno

Mr. Eazi

Davido

Stonebwoy

AKA

Nasty C