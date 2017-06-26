Bus Carrying Child Dance Group Crashes Killing 15

Channels Television
Updated June 26, 2017

At least 15 people, most of them children, were killed when a bus carrying a youth dance group crashed in Argentina’s western Mendoza province.

The group of about 50 included teachers, parents and dancers between the ages of five and 15-years-old.

The group had travelled from Grand Bourg, a suburb of Buenos Aires, to dance in a competition in San Rafael, Mendoza.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident. According to reports, the bus seems to have lost control on a tight curve on Argentina’s Route 144.

Local media reported the bus, which was driven by a pair of father-son drivers, was not licensed to operate commercially after their operating license expired.

Reuters


More on World News

Supreme Court’s Decision On Travel Ban “A Clear Victory” – Trump

Supreme Court Revives Parts Of Trump Travel Ban Order

Nine Dead After Colombia Tourist Boat Sinks In Reservoir

‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli Arrives At federal Court For Fraud Trial

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV