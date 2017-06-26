Crystal Palace Appoint Frank De Boer As Manager

Crystal Palace Football have announced Frank de Boer as their new manager on a three-year contract.

De Boer was unveiled at the club’s training ground on Monday where Palace also revealed their new main sponsor, ManBetX, in a record deal for the club.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We have undertaken a thorough interview process to ensure we are in a position to appoint a manager of the calibre and experience that Frank brings with him. I am pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace and I know he cannot wait to get started and prepare for our record-breaking fifth season in the top flight.”

On his part, 47-year-old De Boer said he was happy to manage a Premier League club for the first time.

“I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club. It is a great honour to take charge of such a historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base. This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London,” he said.

De Boer has previously managed Ajax and Inter Milan, and his managerial honours include four consecutive Eredivisie titles.