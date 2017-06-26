IGP Warns Police Officers Against Corruption

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has warned all officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to shun acts of corruption in order not to terminate their career abruptly.

The Police boss gave the caution in Abuja while on a working visit to the Garki Police formation, as part of activities marking his one year in office.

He, however, said the leadership of the Force would continue to reward deserving policemen who are upright and just in the performance of their duties.

The IGP reiterated the need for personnel, especially those serving on the nation’s highways to be civil and polite in their interactions with the civil populace.