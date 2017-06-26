Lopez So Happy His Wait For Queen’s Title Is Over

Spanish veteran, Feliciano Lopez claimed the biggest title of his long career when he battled back to beat Marin Cilic 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(8) in a nerve-wracking final of the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2014 final when he held a match point against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, this time saved one in a tense tiebreak shootout before toppling the Croat.

Fourth seed Cilic also saved two match points, but at the third time of asking crowd favourite Lopez could finally celebrate a sixth career title after Cilic pulled a forehand into the tramlines.

Lopez, yet another male player who appears to be getting better with age, is the oldest winner of the prestigious Queen’s Club championship in the professional era.

He did it by defeating Stan Wawrinka, Tomas Berdych, Grigor Dimitrov and Cilic — ranked three, 14, 11 and seven in the world rankings.

The match was decided in an epic tiebreak with both players showing remarkable grasscourt skills.

Cilic brought up match point with an ace but Lopez saved it when he cut off the Croat’s attempted pass with a stretching volley. Lopez then had a match point only for Cilic to snuff it out with his 22nd ace of the match.

Lopez performed miracles to scramble a point at 7-7 and serve for the match but Cilic responded with a nerveless volley after an exchange of blows from the baseline.

A 19th ace for Lopez brought up another match point and this time Cilic could not reply.

Afterwards, Lopez said he was so happy to finally win the trophy especially with his parents watching in the crowd. The Spaniard – who is now back up to 25th in the world rankings – added that it was the best preparation for Wimbledon which starts next Monday.