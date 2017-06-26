Mexico Gears Up To Face Germany In Confederations Cup Semi-Finals

Mexico’s national soccer team trained in the Russian city of Kazan on Monday, ahead of their Confederations Cup semi-final game against Germany on Thursday, in Sochi.

Mexico took advantage of a mix-up in the Russian defence in a match on Saturday (June 24) to score an extraordinary goal which gave the team a 2-1 win and knocked the Confederations Cup hosts out of the tournament.

The team finished second in Group A on seven points, behind Portugal on goal difference. Russia were third with three. Germany topped Group B to set up a last four meeting with Mexico in Sochi.