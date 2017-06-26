Military Restates Commitment To Nigeria’s Security

The Defence Headquarters said the Nigerian Armed Forces of is non-sectional, regional or tribal and is ready to protect the lives and property of all in the country.

The military made the declaration in a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enemche.

The statement was released in response to a voice clip in one of the major languages of the country that has been in circulation on the social media.

The military said it is focused on building its capacity to meet the security challenges in Nigeria, in collaboration with other countries with similar challenges and Pakistan is one of them.

“The Nigerian troops that trained as a unit on counter-terrorism in Pakistan were drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force in line with the concept of the force generation. The personnel cut across all the religions as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and all the geopolitical zones. It is not an isolated training programme but an existing and continuous exercise,” the statement read.