Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri

Multiple explosions have rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital amid celebrations to mark the Eid-El-Fitr Muslim celebrations.

The incident which occurred late on Sunday night was said to have come from the direction of the University of Maiduguri and accompanied by gunfire.

So far, there has been no response from military authorities in the area.

The unfortunate incident occurred despite the fact that the Police had deployed personnel across the country, to forestall any attacks ahead of the Eid El Fitr celebrations.

The deployment followed news that the Department of State Service (DSS) had uncovered a plot by some suspected terrorists to bomb Kano and some Northern states during the Sallah celebration.

