Nine Dead After Colombia Tourist Boat Sinks In Reservoir

Channels Television
Updated June 26, 2017

Nine people died and 28 are missing after a multi-decked tourist boat carrying about 170 passengers sank in Colombia’s Penol-Guatape reservoir on Sunday during the long holiday weekend.

Officials did not disclose the cause of the accident and provided few details.

The head of disaster relief for Antioquia province Margarita Moncada said Ninety-nine people were rescued.

Survivors on local television reports said they heard a loud noise before the boat began to sink and that not all of them had life jackets.


More on World News

‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court for fraud trial

Ivanka Trump Tries To Stay Out Of Politics

Texas Mother Charged With Death Of Her Two Kids

China’s President Meets Swedish And Finnish PM In Beijing

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV