Nine Dead After Colombia Tourist Boat Sinks In Reservoir

Nine people died and 28 are missing after a multi-decked tourist boat carrying about 170 passengers sank in Colombia’s Penol-Guatape reservoir on Sunday during the long holiday weekend.

Officials did not disclose the cause of the accident and provided few details.

The head of disaster relief for Antioquia province Margarita Moncada said Ninety-nine people were rescued.

Survivors on local television reports said they heard a loud noise before the boat began to sink and that not all of them had life jackets.