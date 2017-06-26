Pacquiao’s Age Is Question Mark For Horn Fight, Says Bob Arum

Boxing promoter Bob Arum believes Jeff Horn could provide a tough test for Manny Pacquiao when the two boxers meet in Brisbane on July 2.

Arum said it would be the highest profile fight for Pacquiao in the United States where the fight will be broadcast live on ESPN but the American said the Filipino’s age means the victory is not inevitable.

Pacquiao, 38, has won his last two fights against Jessie Vargas and Timothy Bradley Jr, but Arum thinks Horn can cause the eight division champion a lot of problems.

Horn, a former school teacher who is unbeaten in 17 fights, said it’s a dream to fight against Pacquiao in front of a possible 55,000 people at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

The fight is due to start at 1330 local time (0430GMT) on Sunday.