Pakistani PM Visits Injured Victims Of Tanker Fire

Prime Minister Sharif on Monday, visited victims injured by a fuel tanker fire after flying home from a trip to London.

The explosion in the eastern province of Punjab on Sunday, killed at least 146 people.

Read Also: 148 Killed In Pakistan Oil Tanker Fire

More than 118 people were injured. The explosion came as people gathered to collect leaking fuel after the tanker overturned, government officials and rescue workers said.

Television footage showed the Prime Minister standing by the bedsides of victims and handing out compensation cheques.

The oil tanker driver, who survived, has been detained to assist in an investigation, but early reports do not indicate human error, provincial authorities said. Sharif has promised that an enquiry will be carried out.