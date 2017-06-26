PHOTOS: Jonathan Hosts PDP Former Ministers

Updated June 26, 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday hosted members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Former Ministers’ Forum in Abuja.

Speaking in a meeting with the ministers, Dr. Jonathan appealed to all Nigerians to see the unity of Nigeria as a paramount issue that must not be toyed with.

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Tanimu Turaki, applauded the former President for the sacrifice he made during the 2015 presidential election and urged him to continue to work for the progress of democracy in Africa.


