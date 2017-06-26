Police Arrest Brothers For Allegedly Killing Man In Ogun

The Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a 73-year-old man in Ogun State, South-West Nigeria.

According to the Police, the suspects were arrested after the deceased’s son reported at the Agbara Police Division that they attacked his father with a machete before he was rushed to the hospital.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the man died some days after he was admitted to the hospital as a result of the injury he sustained.

“He was admitted but gave up the ghost four days after as a result of the injury he sustained,” Oyeyemi said.

He explained further that: “The trouble started on June 12 when Mathew Elegebde (one of the suspects) reportedly broke into the apartment of a tenant in the house of the deceased and the tenant raised an alarm that he doesn’t know the mission of the suspect in his apartment, the deceased then came out to challenge the audacity of Mathew to come into his house uninvited. Mathew was said to have run away only for him to return with his elder brother armed with a cutlass which they used to inflict injury on the deceased and resulted in his death. The Divisional Police Officer, Agbara Division, Superintendent of Police Adegbite Omotayo, led his men to effect the arrest of the duo and they have made useful statements to the Police”.

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.