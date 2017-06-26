Police Clamp Down On Hoodlums In Ondo

Police Clamp Down On Hoodlums In OndoThe Police have begun to clamp down on hoodlums such as cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers and ritualists in various towns across Ondo State.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Femi Joseph, disclosed that in response to tip-offs by some residents, the Police have arrested a number of suspected criminals and are still on the lookout for others.

According to Mr Joseph, one of such criminal hideouts was an uncompleted storey building close to the State House of Assembly in Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

He said investigations have commenced to identify the real criminals among the arrested suspects and charge them to court while the innocent ones would be released.

The Police spokesman assured law abiding residents of the state that the police were up to the task of securing their lives and property.

He also advised them to remain vigilant and promptly report any person or group of persons suspected to be criminals in their localities to the Police.


