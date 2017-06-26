Claudio Ranieri Takes Over As Coach At Nantes

Channels Television
Updated June 26, 2017

Nantes Football Club presented their new coach Claudio Ranieri at a news conference at the Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes on Monday.

The 65-year-old Italian coach signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 club on Thursday.

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester in February only nine months after leading them to the Premier League title.

He has coached eight different clubs in his homeland, including Juventus, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli, plus Atletico Madrid and Valencia in Spain, Chelsea and Leicester City in England and the Greek national side.


