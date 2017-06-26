Akhilele Crashes Out Of World Taekwondo Championships

Nigeria’s Santos Akhilele on Monday crashed out at the ongoing World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea.

He became Nigeria’s second athlete to exit the competition despite winning his opening fight in the men’s – 68kg category earlier in the day.

Akhilele lost to an experienced Zelaya Andres of Guatemala 14 points to 16 points in his second fight.

Commonwealth gold medalist Josephine Esuku crashed out over the weekend losing to Azerbaijan’s Safiye Polat in the female’s – 46kg category.

Five taekwondists represented Nigeria at the championships in Muju County.