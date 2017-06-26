Sauce Kid Gets 2 Years Sentence For Alleged Theft

Nigerian Rapper Babalola Falemi popularly known as Sauce Kid has been Sentenced to two years Imprisonment for stealing $15,388 using stolen credit card numbers in Boise and Meridian.

Sauce Kid who relocated to the United States was said to have stolen over 15 bank cards, encoded the bank numbers into blank cards, changed the PIN’s, and withdrew cash from ATM’s.

Sauce Kid who seemed to have taken a break from the music scene has been reportedly arrested at the Boise Airport as he was about to board a flight. He was reportedly caught with a card encoding device and more than $6,000 in cash.

This is coming days after fellow entertainer Dammy Krane was charged with nine counts of credit card forgery after he was found with seven fake credit cards.

He has however been granted bail.

Read also: Dammy Krane Charged With Nine Counts Of Credit Card Forgery