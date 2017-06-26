Supreme Court’s Decision On Travel Ban “A Clear Victory” – Trump

United States President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to review the legality of his temporary ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees and to allow it to be partially implemented in the meantime.

Trump said in a statement, “Today’s unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security. It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective.

As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.

My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today’s ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation’s homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.”

The Supreme Court in its ruling allowed temporary bans on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees to go into effect for people with no connection to the United States.

The court also said it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump’s signature policies in his first months as president in the court’s next term, which starts in October.

The apex court granted parts of his administration’s emergency request to put the order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

It said that the travel ban would go into effect “with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”