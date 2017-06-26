Three Sectors To Get More Attention In Next Two Years – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said his administration will give more attention to the state’s power, environment and transportation sectors in the next two.

Addressing reporters on Monday, the governor described the sectors as crucial to driving social infrastructure in the state.

“In the last two years, what we have done is just to create a foundation of a vision that drives Lagos to the next 50 years. There is nothing we can do in the next two years that is ever going to be enough. There are three things I want people to watch out for in the next 12 to 18 months, the issue of power, environment and the sanitation as well as transportation.

“I believe those three sectors are the key sectors that can drive every other social infrastructure that we will be dealing with in Lagos,” Ambode said.

He emphasised the importance of a clean and safe environment not just for residents alone, but also for investors willing to do business in the state.

“Lagos must get cleaner and safer, and improve in the way people commute from one place to another. One thing with Lagos is the more success you record, the more people want to come into the city,” the governor said.